Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Up 20% This Week

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Name Service has a total market cap of $819.05 million and approximately $428.66 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for $26.55 or 0.00039416 BTC on major exchanges.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,854,026 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

