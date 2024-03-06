ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $434.94 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, ETHPoW has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00006039 BTC on major exchanges. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $434.94 million and approximately $42.47 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 4.06119174 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $61,365,503.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

