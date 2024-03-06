Evercore ISI Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.70. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

