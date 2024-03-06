Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELF. Bank of America lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.5 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

