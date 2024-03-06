Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

SPGI stock opened at $422.41 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

