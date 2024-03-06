Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in American Express by 8.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,348 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $217.16 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

