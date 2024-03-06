Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,249 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.01. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

