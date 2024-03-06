Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $41,800,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

