Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Analog Devices by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

