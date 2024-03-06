Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,459 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.