Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 10,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,242,000 after buying an additional 487,671 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in State Street by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $91.15.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

