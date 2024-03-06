Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 133.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 85.4% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 35.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Linde Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $460.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $221.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a one year low of $324.11 and a one year high of $463.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

