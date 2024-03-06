Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 579,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,174,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,278,000 after acquiring an additional 722,258 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after buying an additional 337,548 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

