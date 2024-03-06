Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Sony Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SONY opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

