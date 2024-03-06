Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Short Interest Update

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergreen by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evergreen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Evergreen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 309,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Evergreen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVGR opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.17 million and a PE ratio of 41.85.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

