EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

EVgo Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. EVgo has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Get EVgo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVGO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EVgo by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.