Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) & AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Head to Head Analysis

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AltaGas and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltaGas N/A N/A N/A $1.10 19.57 Evolve Transition Infrastructure $36.11 million 0.31 -$53.14 million ($4.92) -0.27

AltaGas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AltaGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltaGas N/A N/A N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure -249.82% N/A -27.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of AltaGas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AltaGas and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltaGas 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

AltaGas currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. Given AltaGas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AltaGas is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Summary

AltaGas beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers. This segment also provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services. The Midstream segment engages in the natural gas gathering and extraction with 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of extraction processing capacity and approximately 1.2 Bcf/d of raw field gas processing capacity; natural gas gathering and extraction business; fractionation and liquids handling business; and natural gas and natural gas liquids marketing activities. It also engages in LPG exports and distribution, logistics, trucking and rail terminals, and liquid storage businesses. In addition, the company operates gas-fired power generation and distribution assets with a generating capacity of 508 MW of power in California. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers primarily in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. AltaGas Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. It also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

