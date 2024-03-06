Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Exponent has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.
Exponent Price Performance
Exponent stock opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
About Exponent
Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.
