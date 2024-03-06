Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Exponent has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.20.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

