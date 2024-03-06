Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $169.66.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,769. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

