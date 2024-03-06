Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 164.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 78,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 199,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 40,701 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 63,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,185,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $419.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

