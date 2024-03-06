Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,466.53

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1,466.53 and last traded at C$1,460.73, with a volume of 3352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,450.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FFH shares. Cormark upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,641.67.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FFH

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,333.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,227.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $19.871 dividend. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Christine N. Mclean bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.