Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Update

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Farmland Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $533.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $13.27.
Farmland Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.
