Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Update

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $533.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $13.27.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,836,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 419,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 392,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

