Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $20.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE FSLY opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Fastly has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,402.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 48,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $677,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,946.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,402.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,929 shares of company stock worth $8,444,462 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

