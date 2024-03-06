Federal Realty Investment Trust to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Shares of FRT opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,002,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

