Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Ferguson Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.96. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $217.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

