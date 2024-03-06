Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 947,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the first quarter worth $494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 284,622 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance

Finance Of America Companies stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 4,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

About Finance Of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.