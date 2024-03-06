Financial Review: Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) & Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maplebear and Uxin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.04 billion 3.02 -$1.62 billion N/A N/A Uxin $299.85 million 0.03 -$19.97 million ($17.30) -0.12

Uxin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maplebear.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

72.2% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Uxin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Maplebear and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear N/A N/A N/A Uxin -41.03% N/A -22.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Maplebear and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 0 10 10 0 2.50 Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maplebear currently has a consensus target price of $34.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Maplebear’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Maplebear is more favorable than Uxin.

Summary

Maplebear beats Uxin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

