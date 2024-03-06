Financial Survey: Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) versus Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) and Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Fields and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 3 3 0 0 1.50 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gold Fields currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.31%. Given Gold Fields’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $4.50 billion 2.93 $703.30 million N/A N/A Excellon Resources $25.82 million 0.16 -$18.84 million ($0.04) -1.79

This table compares Gold Fields and Excellon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Gold Fields shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Excellon Resources N/A -20.00% 7.73%

Risk & Volatility

Gold Fields has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Excellon Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Excellon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Excellon Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore project comprising 789 unpatented federal lode claims that covers an area of 6,788 hectares located in Clark County, eastern Idaho; and the Oakley project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. In addition, the company has an option to acquire the La Negra project located in Querétaro State, Mexico. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.