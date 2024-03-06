First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

