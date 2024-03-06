First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,609.75

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,609.75 and last traded at $1,609.75, with a volume of 6217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,567.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,472.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,418.41. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $26,732,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth $288,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 726.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

