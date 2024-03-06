First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,139,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,009 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61.5% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 180,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

