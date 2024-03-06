First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.10

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.10 and last traded at $108.99, with a volume of 3580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.46.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
