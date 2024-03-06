First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.10

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNXGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.10 and last traded at $108.99, with a volume of 3580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.46.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $287,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.