First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.10

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.10 and last traded at $108.99, with a volume of 3580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.46.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $287,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.