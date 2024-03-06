First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.14

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.14 and last traded at $99.14, with a volume of 4360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.68.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Water ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

