Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 742,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Five Below Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Five Below stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.29. 148,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,617. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.25 and a 200-day moving average of $182.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.
View Our Latest Analysis on FIVE
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five Below
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.