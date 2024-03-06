Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 742,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Five Below Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.29. 148,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,617. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.25 and a 200-day moving average of $182.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

