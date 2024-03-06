Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Five9 Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 740,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.83. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $129,467,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $79,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five9 by 166.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,410,000 after purchasing an additional 510,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

