Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

