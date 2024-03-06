Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Flowserve Stock Performance
Flowserve stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.
Flowserve Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLS
Flowserve Profile
Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flowserve
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.