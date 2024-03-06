Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) is Rubric Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,034,692 shares during the period. Fluor makes up 3.3% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $87,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 2,324.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 32.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Fluor

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.