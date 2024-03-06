Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s current price.

Flux Power Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.35. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Flux Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

