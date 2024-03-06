Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for 3.2% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,187,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,456,000 after acquiring an additional 709,896 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. 22,369,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,711,703. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

