Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,759,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,042,811 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $319,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 163,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 456,858 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 134.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,630,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after buying an additional 2,085,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

