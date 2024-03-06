Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,495,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375,122 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $322,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Fortinet by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 276,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fortinet by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,132,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,441,000 after acquiring an additional 127,846 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 626,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 392,631 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

