Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTRE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortrea

Fortrea Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Fortrea has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $38.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,758,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.