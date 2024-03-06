Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after acquiring an additional 52,401 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.1% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.4% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 296,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.78.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.49. The stock had a trading volume of 284,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.07. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

