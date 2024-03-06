Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.05.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NYSE:BEN opened at $27.65 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

