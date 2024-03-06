FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Up 12.0% in February

FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.90 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

NYSE FREY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 629,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

