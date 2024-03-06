Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of YMM opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 66,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 480,768 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 479,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

