Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Gap Down to $16.15

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $15.45. Fulton Financial shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 443,240 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,457,000 after buying an additional 1,188,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after buying an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

