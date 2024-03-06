FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.85). The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.72 and a quick ratio of 17.72. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $951,888.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,406,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after buying an additional 2,578,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,734,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 5,269.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,076,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 914,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

