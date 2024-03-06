FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.22. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.68. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $75.28.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.